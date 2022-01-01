Melanie Lynskey claims Yellowjackets crew member suggested she lose weight

Melanie Lynskey has claimed a crew member on the set of Yellowjackets suggested she lose weight.



During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 44-year-old actress opened up about the incident, which occurred during filming.



"They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this,'" the Critics Choice Award nominee recalled.



Her co-stars Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis worked together to support her, with Lewis penning a letter to producers on her behalf.



Lynskey expressed the importance of her weight on the show, saying she wanted her character Shauna - the adult version of Sophie Nélisse's Shauna - to "never comment" on her body.



"It was really important to me for (Shauna) to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, 'I wish I looked a bit better,'" she told the publication. "I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me and nobody's saying she's the fat one.' That representation is important."



The Two and a Half Men star also addressed comments about Shauna's love affair with younger man, Adam, in the series, which some viewers called unrealistic.



"I'm just like, 'Wow, really? That's where people's heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?'" she said.