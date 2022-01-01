Whitney Port diagnosed with Covid-19

Whitney Port and her family have all tested positive for Covid-19.



The 36-year-old shared her diagnosis via Instagram on Sunday, revealing that her husband Tim Rosenman and their son, Sonny, four, also have the virus.



"So, last week we all tested positive for Covid. I wasn't trying to hide anything, I just didn't want to make it a bigger deal that it is/was and I didn't want the pressure to have to 'report the news," the reality TV star wrote alongside a photo of Rosenman.



Port went on to note that her symptoms have included nausea and congestion.



"The nausea last weekend I guess was the first sign of it but we've all been fine otherwise," she continued. "A little congested and my taste is not at its sharpest."



The Hills personality assured fans that she and her family are all "OK," and will spend their time "just quarantining, cooking, and napping".



"I was starting to feel like it was just a matter of time before we got it," she added.