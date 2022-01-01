John Cena isn't ready for fatherhood 'right now'

John Cena isn't contemplating fatherhood "right now".

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, host Drew remarked that she thought the wrestler-turned-actor would make the "world's greatest father".

In response, John explained that he and wife Shay Shariatzadeh are content without kids.

"First of all, thank you for the comment. I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn't even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams," the 44-year-old stated. "It's hard work. It's hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it's also hard to put in an honest day's work."

John went on to note that his gruelling filming schedule means he isn't home a lot, and that he receives a lot of joy out of his work with the team at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It's like saying to someone, 'Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter,'" he continued. "The reason I like Make-A-Wish so much is that those are those families' wishes."

To conclude, John indicated he wasn't entirely ruling out expanding his family.

"That's where I am right now. It's difficult water to tread, because everybody's like, 'Well, when?' I just know, not now."