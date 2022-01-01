Jamie Lynn Spears won't go on tour to promote controversial memoir - report

Jamie Lynn Spears won't go on tour to promote her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

The Sweet Magnolias actress is due to release her memoir on Tuesday, with the book to delve into her time as a child star, her teen pregnancy, her family and relationship with sister Britney Spears, as well as the 2017 accident that nearly took her daughter Maddie's life.

But while there is a lot of interest in the Things I Should Have Said, editors at TMZ reported on Monday that Jamie Lynn won't be doing a promotional trek as she's "not in it for the money".

Sources also told the outlet that the 30-year-old feels it's "important to address what she lived through so she can move forward," and that she doesn't want to do meet-and-greets as she'd rather "spend her time with her kids".

Representatives for the star have not yet commented on the report.

Over the past week, Jamie Lynn and Britney have been embroiled in a public spat, with the popstar upset about some of the stories she shared about her in the book.

Meanwhile, Britney has alleged her younger sibling wasn't supportive throughout her 13-year conservatorship battle, which was terminated last November.