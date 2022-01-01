Joss Whedon addresses allegations made by Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast

Joss Whedon has finally responded to some of the allegations made about him by members of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast.

In February 2021, actress Charisma Carpenter alleged the director "abused his power on numerous occasions", called her "fat", and asked "if (she) was going to keep it" upon learning of her pregnancy.

Co-stars Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg supported Carpenter's claims, with Trachtenberg also alleging there was a rule on set preventing Whedon from being in a room alone with her.

In a new interview with New York Magazine, Whedon admitted that while he was "not mannerly" with Carpenter, he insisted he "did not call her fat...Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming."

"I yelled, and sometimes you had to yell," Whedon continued in relation to the allegations. "This was a very young cast (on Buffy), and it was easy for everything to turn into a cocktail party."

In response to Trachtenberg's statement, Whedon commented that he "had no idea what (she) was talking about."

Previously, Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar and other Buffy and Angel co-stars, including David Boreanaz, James Marsters, and Eliza Dushku, voiced their support for the alleged victims.