Betty White celebrated on 100th birthday

Late actress Betty White was honoured in a variety of ways on what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday.



First, Google bosses paid tribute to White's performance as Rose Nylund in the beloved sitcom Golden Girls by displaying animated rose petals when fans searched her name. Accompanying the rose petals is a graphic of the words, "Thank you for being a friend," a reference to the show's theme song.



On the actress' Facebook page, her assistant shared what is believed to be the final photo of her before her passing, taken on 20 December.



"Hello Everyone! It's Kiersten. Betty's Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," she wrote in the caption. "I believe it's one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."



Across social media, fans of the beloved actress started the Betty White challenge, where they encouraged others to contribute to wildlife initiatives, a cause White sponsored throughout her life.



Lastly, fans attended screenings of Betty White: A Celebration, a film that honoured The Proposal star's decades-long career in entertainment. Filmed before her death, the feature includes exclusive interviews with the actress, as well as famous friends such as Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, and Carol Burnett.



White died in her home in Los Angeles on 31 December, six days after she suffered a stroke.