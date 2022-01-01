Jessica Chastain had 'a lot of resentment' over poor upbringing

Jessica Chastain "grew up with a lot of resentment" as her family sometimes couldn't afford basic items such as food.



In an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, the 44-year-old actress recalled growing up in Northern California as one of five children and working at the performing arts school where she took classes.



"There was no way my family could afford it," The 355 actress shared, adding that the school's assistance has helped her career to this day. "There were people that saw I was struggling as a kid and they helped me. And that's why I ended up where I am now."



The Eyes of Tammy Faye star opened up about being raised in financial hardship, which she said caused her "a lot of resentment" when she was younger.



"I grew up with a lot of resentment, because we didn't have things, like even food," the actress admitted. "I don't talk about it much, but it was really, um, it was not what you would expect. When people see me, I think they expect a different background than I have. So because I come from that place, I know what it's like (to be denied things). And it makes me angry. And I don't (want) anyone else to be denied anything. In terms of a voice, being seen, being acknowledged and valued."



The Golden Globe winner concluded by saying she is the first person in her family "to not be pregnant by 17" and that is why she supports causes like Planned Parenthood.



"It had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice," she said.