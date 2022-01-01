Jodie Sweetin engaged

Jodie Sweetin is engaged to Mescal Wasilewski.



The Full House star, who turns 40 on 19 January, announced the news via Instagram on Monday and shared a snap of her showing off her brand-new marquise-cut diamond ring.



"In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine," the actress began, quoting the late author Maya Angelou.



"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us," she continued. "Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I'm really gonna like turning 40."



Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure congratulated her in the comments, along with Christy Carlson Romano, Danica McKellar, and Eboni K. Williams.



Jodie and Mescal confirmed their relationship in 2018, after the unSweetined author posted a sweet collage of the two, writing to fans that they should strive to find someone who "isn't afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you".



Jodie was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, and Cory Herpin from 2007 to 2008. The pair share a daughter, Zoie, 13.



The actress wed Morty Coyle in 2012 but they split a year later. The two share a daughter, Beatrix, 11.