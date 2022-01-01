Paris Hilton's cooking show cancelled after one season

Paris Hilton’s cooking show has been cancelled by Netflix bosses.

On Tuesday, editors at Deadline reported executives at the streaming giant opted out of acquiring a second season of Cooking with Paris, which premiered last August.

The six-episode run showcased the Simple Life alum’s signature style, and depicted her trying her hand at recipes while sporting gemstone encrusted gloves and runway-ready gowns.

Celebrity guests played the role of her sous chef while the DJ navigated the kitchen. Episodes included interviews with Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, her mother Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

Despite the cancellation, the 40-year-old reality star recently released her series Paris in Love on Peacock, which chronicles her wedding to husband Carter Reum.

She also hosts the iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris, where she interviews celebrity guests and discusses pop culture.