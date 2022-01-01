Jamie Lynn Spears shares text message allegedly from Britney Spears in new memoir

Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a text message allegedly from her sister Britney Spears in which she apologises for being "so angry" at her.



Rumours of a rift between the siblings began last year and was confirmed by the 30-year-old actress during a TV interview last week, with the appearance sparking a public back-and-forth between the sisters over social media.



Britney blasted her sister for allegedly writing "crazy lies" about her in the memoir and using her fame to sell the book, while Jamie Lynn responded by asking the 40-year-old to stop publishing "vague and accusatory posts" about her. In addition, the Sweet Magnolias star claimed the Toxic singer's social media messages don't match how they correspond privately.



In her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn shares an alleged example of their private texts and it seemingly shows Britney apologising for being "so angry" at her.



"In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: 'I know it's not your fault and I'm sorry for being so angry at you. Although I'm your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,'" Jamie Lynn wrote in the book, which was released on Tuesday.



"I pray for the day she shares these words with the world," she added. "I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over."



In the excerpt, Jamie Lynn is likely referring to Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. She insisted on Good Morning America last week that she was not involved in the legal arrangement and tried to help her sister break free from it.



The authenticity of the text has not yet been verified.