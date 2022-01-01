Javier Bardem lied about music skills to land role in Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem lied about his music skills to get the part of Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the Spanish actor confessed he had fibbed about being about to play the guitar and conga drums, as well as sing and dance, during initial discussions with director Aaron Sorkin.

"I didn't know anything. But I lied and said I knew how to do everything, as every actor should do. We first lie, get the contract, get it signed and once we are signed, we cope with the consequences," he laughed. "The good thing is, Aaron knew I was lying. His glasses were steaming up, like (he was thinking), 'Jesus, he's such a liar!' But he was so nice to really go for the lie and give me a chance."

Being the Ricardos, also starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, delves into the relationship between the I Love Lucy stars.

It is now available to stream on Prime Video.