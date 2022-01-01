Julia Fox in talks to play Debi Mazar in Madonna biopic - report

Julia Fox is reportedly in talks to play Debi Mazar in an upcoming Madonna biopic.

The Uncut Gems star was photographed spending time with the music icon in West Hollywood last Wednesday.

Madonna later posting a photo of them on Instagram and added in the caption, "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up," referring to snaps of them with the actress's new boyfriend Kanye West, as well as Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather.

While fans initially speculated that Julia may be in the running to portray Madonna, editors at Entertainment Weekly have now reported that she is actually being considered for the part of Entourage actress Mazar.

Representatives for Madonna have not yet commented on the potential casting.

Last October, the Material Girl shared in an Instagram post that she had "almost finished" the latest draft of the script for the biopic, which she has worked on with screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson.