Dakota Johnson will 'never understand' low-rise jeans

Dakota Johnson will "never understand" the trend for low-rise jeans.

In a video interview for ELLE U.K., The Lost Daughter actress looked back at a series of her red carpet looks from over the course of her Hollywood career.

Among the outfits that made her cringe was the black vest, pinstripe trousers, and beret that she sported to the New York City premiere of The Cheetah Girls in 2003.

"This is so embarrassing! Oh my God, why haven't I seen these?" she asked jokingly. "I think I was 12. And I'm wearing a mesh tank top. Is that a beret? What's happening? Am I wearing a beret with a mesh tank top? Are they like suit pants, pinstripe suit pants? Fashion icon!

"I'll never understand low-rise jeans again. I don't know if that's coming back? Yeah, no. please no. Remember those Frankie B Jeans that had a (tiny) zipper? I wore those for sure."

Elsewhere in the chat, Dakota named the grey and black chequered suit she wore to the Sphere premiere in 1998 alongside her mother Melanie Griffith as another of her least favourite ensembles.

The star wouldn't recommend matching outfits to anyone either.

"When I was a teenager, I had a boyfriend for a long time and we would share clothes. That was no one's style. It was a little confused," the 32-year-old laughed.