Sidney Poitier's cause of death revealed

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, prostate cancer and Alzheimer's dementia, official records show.



Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, died at the age of 94 earlier this month. His death certificate, which was issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, revealed cardiopulmonary failure was the immediate cause of death, while Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer were listed as underlying causes.



The certificate, obtained by TMZ, shows that Poitier died at his home in Beverly Hills on 6 January. It also stated that he was an actor for 76 years and served in the armed forces.



The Bahamian-American actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1993 when he was 66 years old, but successfully treated the disease with surgery. His battle with Alzheimer's disease was not publicly known.



In 1964, Poitier won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Lilies of the Field, playing a handyman helping a group of nuns build a chapel. His other notable movies include Porgy and Bess, A Patch of Blue, A Raisin in the Sun, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night.



From 2012 until his death, Poitier was the oldest living Best Actor Oscar winner.