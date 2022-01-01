Jenny Slate married fiancé Ben Shattuck on New Year's Eve

Jenny Slate has revealed she married her fiancé Ben Shattuck at their home on New Year's Eve.



The Obvious Child actress got engaged to the art curator in September 2019 and they finally got married on their fourth attempt, after their previous three scheduled wedding days were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.



In a cover interview with Marie Claire, the 39-year-old revealed that they tied the knot in front of a handful of close friends and family in their living room before they rang in 2022.



"We were planning on a (wedding) that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it's just our parents and siblings. We each invited six friends," she said. "I actually like it. I like it better. I didn't realise how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little."



Slate and Shattuck share a daughter named Ida Lupine, who was born in December 2020. The actress announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers just days before she was due to give birth.



The Venom star was previously married to filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp between 2012 and 2016.