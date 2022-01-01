Allison Tolman calls on showrunners to remove jokes about weight

Allison Tolman has called on writers and showrunners to remove jokes about weight from their scripts.



In a series of tweets, the Fargo star explained why she believes that jokes about weight aren't funny and won't age well.



"I promise they aren't funny," she began. "And even if they were, they won't hold up well. And even if they did, they're unkind - either to your characters and actors or someone in your audience or crew. It's not worth it."



Tolman tweeted that jokes about weight are not only about bodies, but "the numbers on a scale, what someone eats, what size their clothing is, and exercise and movement."



The 40-year-old actress extended her perspective to character descriptions as well, encouraging writers to remove "body descriptors from your scripts altogether, including character descriptions and the names of minor roles."



She used the example "Linda- the main character's cousin, thin and witty," arguing that "thin" should only be included if "there's an actual reason Linda needs to be thin".



"And also, people think it's okay if they're using descriptors for small bodies, because they're considered complimentary," she continued. "Like, you're auditioning for 'Skinny Intern', congratulations! But do you see THAT IS THE EXACT POINT AND SURELY YOU UNDERSTAND HOW WEIRD THAT IS."



The Emmy nominee concluded by writing that "the audience only knows the value you assign to different body types if you have characters saying lines about them." Descriptors that remain outside of the script, she said, reflect the values of "all the people helping you make your show," including executives and creative partners.