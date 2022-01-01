French actor Gaspard Ulliel dead at 37

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has tragically died at the age of 37.



The star, known for his performances in 2007's Hannibal Rising and 2014's Saint Laurent, was critically injured following a ski accident at the La Rosière resort in Savoie, France on Tuesday.



It is believed Ulliel collided with another skier on an intermediate slope, and was unconscious when he was transported to a hospital in Grenoble. His death was confirmed by a family spokesperson on Wednesday. The other skier was unharmed in the accident.



French Prime Minister Jean Castex led tributes on Wednesday afternoon, and in a message posted to Twitter, described Ulliel as a "true French actor".



"Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other. It is with a heavy heart that we will now view his beautiful performances and look," he wrote.



Within the entertainment industry, Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, remembered the Paris native as "equally brilliant and talented", while actors Jean Dujardin and Guillaume Canet both shared a photo of Ulliel on social media and simply wrote, "Gaspard."



In addition, Juliette Binoche posted the proverb, "Speech is silver, silence is golden" and stated, "Thinking of him and his family."



Meanwhile, executives at Chanel, for whom Ulliel was a brand ambassador for 12 years and served as the face of fragrance Bleu de Chanel, shared their "deep sadness" over his passing.



"He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and his friends," they commented.



The César Award winner was most recently cast as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the Disney+ series Moon Knight.



Ulliel is survived by his partner Gaëlle Piétri and their son.