Valerie Bertinelli celebrated late Betty White's 100th birthday with vodka shot

Valerie Bertinelli toasted the late Betty White with a shot of vodka on Monday night.

During a recent interview with Extra, the actress was asked about her friend White, who passed away at the age of 99 on 31 December after suffering a stroke.

Bertinelli, who appeared alongside the beloved actress in the sitcom Hot in Cleveland from 2010 to 2015, shared that she celebrated what would have been White's 100th birthday on Monday by preparing one of her iconic meals: vodka and a hot dog.

"Well, I went to bed at six o'clock because I had to get up at three," the 61-year-old said. "So, I wanted to have a vodka on the rocks with a hot dog, so I'll be doing that in her honour tonight."

The Valerie's Home Cooking host shared that she thinks about the Proposal star often, and is happy for her because she knows she is in "literal heaven" with her husband Allen Ludden, who passed away from cancer in 1981.

"I mean, whenever I look at my animals, she named two of my pets, so she's just she's always around me, always," the actress concluded. "You know, it's always, like, harder for us because we're left behind, but I'm so happy for her because I know she's with Allen. I know she's with all the animals that went before her. I know she is in literal heaven. She absolutely is."