Amy Schumer 'feeling good' after endometriosis surgery and liposuction

Amy Schumer is "feeling good" after recovering from endometriosis surgery and liposuction.

Last September, the I Feel Pretty star shared that she had undergone an operation to have her uterus removed after suffering from a severe case of endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries.

On Wednesday, Amy took to Instagram to post two photos of herself posing on a beach, and in the accompanying caption, revealed she was doing well following the surgery, and had also undergone liposuction.

"I feel good. Finally," she wrote. "It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back (Dr. Seckin) @seckinmd (endo) and (Dr. Terner) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let's go!"

In response to the candid post, many of Amy's celebrity friends praised her openness.

"Healthy, sexy, happy, love it," commented Mindy Kaling, while Michelle Pfeiffer added, "Congratulations."