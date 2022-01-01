Jon Stewart to receive 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart is to be feted with the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor later this year.

The 59-year-old was announced as the recipient of the annual prize on Wednesday.

"I am truly honoured to receive this award. I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz," the comedian said in a statement, jokingly referring to a comment made by former U.S. President Donald Trump about his full name.

Stewart currently hosts the Apple TV+ series The Problem with Jon Stewart, and serves as an executive producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He made a name for himself on The Daily Show, which he hosted from 1999 until 2015.

During time as a presenter on the programme, he co-created The Colbert Report and helped launch the careers of several well-known comedians who went on to host similar shows, including John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj, and Samantha Bee.

Former recipients of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor include Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Jay Leno, David Letterman, and Dave Chappelle.

The ceremony will take place on 24 April at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.