George MacKay would 'consider' James Bond role

George MacKay would "consider" playing James Bond if he was offered the part.

The '1917' actor has been tipped as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 and admits that he would be tempted by the iconic role.

George told the Metro newspaper: "You've got to consider it, for sure. I mean, it's an amazing thing, but it would also be a massive thing.

"I don't know if that's a reality but if it ever became one, of course it would be a consideration – but a careful one."

The 29-year-old star also joked that he would be perfect to step into Daniel's tuxedo after playing his younger sibling in the film 'Defiance'.

George added: "I played Daniel Craig's brother. So maybe I could step into his shoes!"

The actor has had to do plenty of running in both '1917' and his new project 'Munich – The Edge of War' and admits that it was "exhilarating" to be sprinting on set.

MacKay explained: "It's amazing how much exhilaration you get from a burst of physical activity.

"And I remember the camera crew had this amazing rig where they had our cinematographer in the back of a wooden box and his assistant was on this tricycle ahead of him, pedalling, and we sort of had a race, but they were going as fast as they could.

"They were all high-fiving and back-slapping afterwards because it was this really dynamic shot that we captured. It's tiring doing them again and again but it's also exhilarating."

George added that he would be open to applying his running skills to play an athlete on the big screen.

He said: "It's lovely to have a reason to learn something new. I can get quite heady if I'm not moving about. If you sort of sit still, your mind takes over, which is great. I think it's important to let your body go a bit when you can."