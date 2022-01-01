Tiffany Haddish wants to adopt a child by 'end of the year'

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her plans to adopt a child in the near future.

Last spring, during a conversation with E!'s Daily Pop, the Girls Trip star revealed that she was taking classes in preparation for becoming a parent.

And the 42-year-old, who is currently single, provided an update on her plans in an interview with the TV show on Wednesday.

"I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids," Haddish shared. "I was like, 'Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can't just be taking kids with me.'"

The comedy star added that she isn't quite ready to adopt just yet, but "maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year".

Previously, Haddish explained that she preferred the idea of adoption to that of having a baby on her own, as she would have to start "giving myself injections and all that stuff".