Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen marked achieving six months of sobriety with an honest social media post on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share her thoughts on reaching the milestone, and in her usual candid fashion, admitted that the time hasn't exactly "flown by".

"(Six) months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it even though I don't crave it now, time has not exactly flown by," she wrote alongside a photo of her posing on a balcony.

While she noted reaching six months without a drink, the former model admitted that she won't feel excited until she reaches "a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years".

In addition, Teigen revealed that she's not sure if she will remain sober for life.

"I don't even know if I necessarily won't ever drink again?" the mother-of-two continued. "I have no idea what I'm doing honestly."

Elsewhere, Teigen shared that what she does know from her experience so far is that she has "endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever," which is "pretty cool".

The Chrissy's Court host concluded her post by explaining that she will have a "full-body reset" once she hits 12 months without a drink, and will then reevaluate "to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!"