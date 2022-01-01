Robert Pattinson 'was so into' Twilight kissing audition he fell off bed

Robert Pattinson got "so into" his Twilight audition with Kristen Stewart that he fell off the bed during a kissing scene.

During an appearance on The Big Hit Show podcast, director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the time she auditioned the British actor for the role of Edward Cullen alongside Stewart, who was already cast as Bella Swan. To test their chemistry, she got them to make out on her bed at her house and Pattinson got a bit carried away.

"This is my bedroom, still my bedroom, still the same bed," she shared. "And Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor.

"Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed, the kissing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I'm like, 'Dude, calm down.' And I'm in there filming with my little video camera, whatever."

At the end of the audition, the Spencer star declared Pattinson was the one to play her love interest. Hardwicke also gave him a warning about the age of consent as she predicted their on-screen chemistry may spill over into real life.

"And at the end, Kristen was like, 'It has to be Rob.' I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I'm like, 'Oh my God,'" she said. "I thought, Kristen was 17. I don't want to get in some illegal things. So I remember I told Rob, 'By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it's illegal to have a sexual...' And he's like, 'Oh, okay, whatever.'"

Pattinson and Stewart played love interests in the Twilight franchise between 2008 and 2012 and dated in real life between 2009 and 2013.