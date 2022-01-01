Jamie Lee Curtis struggled with idea of love due to '13 divorces in immediate family'

Jamie Lee Curtis often struggles with the idea of love as the product of "13 divorces in (her) immediate family".

The 63-year-old actress shared a photo of her parents, actor Tony Curtis and actress Janet Leigh, via Instagram on Wednesday and reflected on how their relationships impacted her notion of love.

"My sister sent me this. Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly," she wrote in the caption of the black and white portrait. "I'm caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition."

The Halloween star admitted that with the amount of separations in her family, she sometimes struggles to remember she was born "from love and not resentment".

"As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?" the actress continued. "There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancor which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce."

"I also forget that they were famous and loved worldwide," she concluded. "Happy hump day Janet and Tony. Thanks for love and life!"

Leigh and Curtis, who passed away in 2004 and 2010 respectively, were married from 1951 to 1962. The Psycho actress got married a total of four times while Curtis tied the knot six times.

Their daughter has been married to Christopher Guest since 1984.