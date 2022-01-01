Rachel Brosnahan 'traumatised' after fishing dead rat out of toilet

Rachel Brosnahan felt she became a true New Yorker when she was recently forced to fish a dead rat out of her apartment's toilet.

Last month, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her using two sticks to pull a rodent out of her New York City home.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Rachel explained that she is still rather upset by the whole experience.

"There's a lot of urban myths about New York. Well, the one that I recently discovered is not an urban myth, is that rodents can climb up through the pipework, the plumbing," she stated, before recalling how she came to learn of the unwelcome visitor. "A friend, I guess she had swung by my house to use the bathroom, texted me and said, 'There is a dead rat in your toilet. And you have to come to remove it.'"

After dashing home, Rachel and her husband Jason Ralph found some sticks and decided they had to be the ones to dispose of the vermin.

"Those are improvised 'rat chopsticks,'" the 31-year-old sighed of the makeshift equipment. "My husband and I were in such a panic... Eventually, we decided I would fish it out and then he would figure out how to dispose of it. That's where we landed in about 30 seconds. I fished it out, don't recommend it! I'll do you all a favour and I'll spare you what it smelled like. I thought I was going to throw up."

Despite the drama, Rachel concluded: "The most traumatising experience but also the moment I became a New Yorker!"