Debi Mazar reacts to Julia Fox possibly playing her in Madonna biopic

Debi Mazar has responded to a report suggesting Julia Fox will play her in an upcoming Madonna biopic.

The Like A Virgin hitmaker is currently working on a film about her life with screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, and according to Entertainment Weekly, she is considering casting Fox to play her longtime friend.

The 57-year-old actress responded to the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, noting she is "flattered" at the idea of Fox playing her but has not heard anything else about it.

"My phone has literally blown up this past week after it was announced that @juliafox took a meeting with @madonna for her film. The press is asking me to verify rumors, and paparazzi are literally DM-ing me to ask to photograph me so they can submit comparisons of Julia and I," she wrote. "The one who looks exactly like me is my 19-year-old daughter Evelina, but she is not an accomplished actress...YET...."

The Younger star added that she finds the media attention "quite amusing" but otherwise thinks it is "surreal" that someone is playing her in a film at all.

"I have NO idea how the script reads or who Madonna has in mind. We have been friends for so dam (sic) long, I'm curious! It sure has been a journey," she continued, assuring fans that the Grammy Award winner has an "epic" story to tell.

"Our friendship is most precious to me and Madonna is a great visionary," she stated. "I can't wait to see what she does! I've never met @juliafox in person. I interviewed her once. I think she is gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress! Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young (than) of myself! I'd obviously be flattered."

Mazar signed off that she wishes "the best to all the gals who audition" and will be around for pointers on "accent coaching".

The Uncut Gems star commented on the post, "Love you Debi!!!!"