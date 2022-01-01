Jamie Lynn Spears responds to Britney Spears' cease and desist letter

Jamie Lynn Spears has issued a response to her sister Britney Spears' cease and desist letter.



On Monday, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart sent the 30-year-old a strongly-worded note asking her to stop talking about the Toxic hitmaker "derogatorily" while on her press tour for her new book, Things I Should Have Said.



In response to Rosengart's claims, Jamie Lynn's lawyer Bryan J. Freedman posted his own letter on Wednesday, asking Britney to discontinue posting "vile statements" about his client on social media.



Earlier in the day, the pop star took to Instagram to claim Jamie Lynn wasn't supportive of her when she had broken up with Justin Timberlake in 2002, even though she said she was during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Monday.



In addition, Britney went on to note she was "shocked out of my mind" by the way Jamie Lynn allegedly spoke to their mother when she was at home, and claimed her sister and her friends dyed their hair to resemble the pop star's then-rival, Christina Aguilera.



"To be clear, social media posts that include cyberbullying which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the 'high road,' nor anything that will be tolerated. It was also disappointing to see your Letter plastered all over the media, as it would have certainly benefited all of the people involved and their respective children, if there was a private forum to try and redress any grievances," wrote Freedman, according to a copy obtained by TMZ. "Your Letter claims that Jamie Lynn's Book is potentially unlawful, defamatory, misleading and has outrageous claims in it, yet you admit that neither you nor your client have actually read any portion of the Book. Frankly, it is impossible to understand what you are requesting my client to cease and desist from doing since the Letter fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever."



To conclude, Freeman stated that Jamie Lynn hopes there are "no further postings or inflammatory letters" and she is very focused on protecting her two daughters.



"Jamie Lynn supports Britney and as always, she hopes she can get the healing, peace, and freedom she rightfully deserves," he added.