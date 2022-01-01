Amber Riley begs fans to stop calling her by Glee character's name

Amber Riley has asked fans to stop calling her by her Glee character's name.



The actress appeared as Mercedes Jones in the comedy-drama series from 2009 until 2015.



But while Amber understands that fans will always associate her with the character, in a strongly-worded Twitter message, she begged followers to try and use her real name.



"I despise when ppl (people) call me Mercedes. Put some respect on my name. Call me AMBER or RILEY. It's wild that I even have to say that," she wrote. "No shade to the show/character that gave me a career, but please stop this s**t. I don't answer to it, and if you do it facetiously I'll block you."



Amber went on to note that she has worked hard to make a name for herself in Hollywood.



"I've done too much in my career to be reduced to one role. Whether you respect the work I've done or not, I don't really care, BUT basic human decency is to recognize me as a person and use my actual name. Boundaries," the 35-year-old fired.