Lena Dunham insists it's not the right time for Girls revival

Lena Dunham has insisted "it's not time yet" for a possible revival of Girls.

During a cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress expressed her love for the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., and revealed that she had informal talks with HBO executives about doing something similar with the Girls cast when they're much older.

However, she acknowledged that it would need to take place years from now so the characters are very different from where the show left them when it ended in 2017.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, told the publication, "As proud of the show as we are, there aren't any plans to bring Girls back. It's great to know new viewers will continue to discover the (original) series."

And Dunham added, "We all recognise it's not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren."

Dunham was referring to Adam Driver, who had his career breakthrough on the show and has since become an in-demand Hollywood actor, starring as villain Kylo Ren in the recent Star Wars trilogy. His character, also called Adam, was originally designed to be Dunham's onscreen love interest for the first season but he ended up starring in all six. She explained that Driver wasn't the obvious choice for the part but she saw something special in him at his audition.

"The part in the script was described like Taylor Kitsch, kind of a golden-haired God," she recalled. "And Adam is intensely striking and charismatic, but that's not how you would describe him. He just gave the most astonishing, strange audition."

Girls, also starring Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet, ran from 2012 to 2017.