Megan Fox 'gave up' on fashion prior to meeting Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox "gave up" on experimenting with fashion before she met Machine Gun Kelly.

The Jennifer's Body actress and the musician went public with their relationship in June 2020 and announced their engagement last week.

Reflecting on the impact Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has had on her life during a chat for Vogue, Fox explained that the Bloody Valentine hitmaker has forced her to reconsider her style.

"(My style) has definitely changed. Before it wasn't something I was focused on or thought about. Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol," she shared. "And publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it's all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they weren't dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So, I kind of gave up on fashion. I was like, I don't f**king care, whatever you put me in because I'm not going to like it anyway."

Fox went on to explain that she was immediately intrigued by Kelly's "flamboyant" outfits and insisted her fiancé has inspired her to push the boundaries with her ensembles.

"Being with him, obviously, he's slightly eccentric in the way that he dresses - and that has freed me up to express myself more. And he helped hook me up with Maeve Reilly, my stylist. She's adventurous too. And she wants to dress me the way that I feel," the 35-year-old added.