Lena Dunham details recovery from prescription drug addiction

Lena Dunham has opened up about recovering from an addiction to prescription drugs.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Girls creator revealed that she was first prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Klonopin at age 12, but quickly began to rely on it after the show's premiere.



"People had a very swift and strong and allergic reaction to what I looked like, and they made it very clear to me," the 35-year-old actress recalled, detailing the harassment she received from online trolls at the time.



Dunham, who created the show in 2012, said she got "many, many, many" messages a day about what she looked like, half of which she estimates were from women.



"I think people would think it would be like Trump-loving men in the heartland," she continued. "But it was women. Probably women with similar body types to me who had internalised the kind of hatred that we are supposed to have of our bodies. If they weren't going to enjoy their body, then I sure as hell wasn't supposed to enjoy mine."



Harassment and career stress caused her reliance to build into full-blown addiction, which she stated was the "hardest" thing she had gone through in her adult life. The star also noted that she is now sober from all drugs and alcohol.



"If I know that I'm a person who can go too far in a time of psychological stress, then why not eliminate that possibility?" she added.