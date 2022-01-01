Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo details their final conversation

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, has shared details about her final conversation with the actor.

The Full House star passed away unexpectedly in his Florida hotel room at age 65 on 9 January, the day after a stand-up show. In her first televised interview since his passing, the travel blogger said she was amazed at how many people he shared his love with.

"He told everyone that he loved - and I mean, quite frankly, anyone he met and even spent any time with at all - he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly," Rizzo said on the Today show.

The 42-year-old recalled spending time with Saget, who was "was very happy and thrilled to be back out on the road" touring his new stand-up show, which the How I Met Your Mother star had planned on filming.

"He was also very sensitive, and all the weight of everything going on in the world right now was just weighing very heavily on him," the Eat Travel Rock founder said. "And that's why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh and bring people together. And he did it up until the very last moments."

After his final performance in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the writer said she texted back and forth with him for a final time. His last text message read, "I love you endlessly."

"And then I said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow,'" she shared.