Pamela Anderson files for divorce

Pamela Anderson has reportedly filed for divorce from bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.



A source close to the couple shared the news with Rolling Stone and described their short-lived romance as a "pandemic whirlwind".



"Pamela loves as authentically as she lives," the source added.



The two began dating in September 2020 and three months later tied the knot at the Baywatch star's Vancouver Island home on Christmas Eve.



Anderson, 54, reportedly filed for divorce in Canada, where they had been living, but is currently spending time with her sons at her home in Malibu, California.



Hayhurst is the actress' fifth husband. Anderson married her first husband, Tommy Lee, in 1995 and they share two sons - Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24. Their relationship is the basis for the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.



After Lee, she was married to musician Kid Rock for four months in 2006, poker player Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015, and producer Jon Peters for 12 days in January 2020.