Singer and actor Meat Loaf dies at 74

Michael Lee Aday better known as Grammy award winning singer Meat Loaf, died on Thursday night. The news was confirmed in a statement on Friday by his longtime agent Micheal Greene.He told Deadline the singer and actor had died with his wife Deborah by his side. The singer’s daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends also had a chance to spend time with him and say their goodbyes during the last 24 hours. A cause of death is not being released.In a statement, his family said: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.“Bat Out of Hell” spent a total of 500 weeks in the UK charts and is now probably set to return.Theatre News chatted to Meat Loaf in 2016 just prior to the Bat Out Of Hell Musical:Music News spoke to the singer in 2016 at the Q Awards where Meat Loaf was honoured in 2016 with the Hero Award: