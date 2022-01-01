Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick dating

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have reportedly been dating for the past year.



A source speaking to People revealed that the two stars began "quietly" dating over 12 months ago.



"They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live," the insider claimed. "They've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."



The 36-year-old hosted Saturday Night Live in 2014, a year after Hader had left the long-running sketch show. Kendrick and Hader also played siblings in the Disney+ original movie Noelle, which was released in 2019.



"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet," the source added. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."



The 43-year-old Barry creator was previously married to writer Maggie Carey, with whom he shares three children - Hannah, 12, Harper, nine, and Hayley, seven.



He also dated The To-Do List co-star Rachel Bilson, with whom he attended the Golden Globes in 2020.