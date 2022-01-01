Olivia Munn opens up about difficulties of breastfeeding baby son

Olivia Munn has opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding her newborn son.



The Newsroom actress and boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in November. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Olivia revealed that she had been battling to keep up her milk supply.



"Eight weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard," the 41-year-old shared.



Alongside a snap of the supplements she has taken so far, Olivia asked her followers: "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?"



Despite her struggle to produce enough breastmilk, The Daily Show alum joked that at least her dog Frankie was getting "good use" out of her breastfeeding pillow.



"At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow. (Side note: Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply)," she wrote.