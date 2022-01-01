Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to turn defunct ferry into performance venue

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost recently bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry to create a new event space.

It was reported earlier this month that an anonymous buyer had spent $280,000 (£206,000) on the decommissioned boat at an auction, and reporters at Vulture have now revealed that the Saturday Night Live stars are involved in plans to renovate it.

A representative for the performers confirmed that they have partnered with business owner Paul Italia, who placed the bid, to transform the space into an event venue focused on comedy, art, and food.

Vulture reports that the purchase of the specific ferry - named the John F. Kennedy - has a special significance for the comedians, as both Davidson and Jost rode it into Manhattan from their native Staten Island many times. Jost commuted on the boat into the city for high school, while his co-star rode it into the Big Apple for early stand-up gigs.

Italia told the New York Post on Thursday that the trio has "grand plans" for the ferry.

"The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera," he said. "We're in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition - not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."

The ferry will be docked at a local shipyard until a long-term location can be found.