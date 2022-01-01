Martha Stewart confirms she broke up with Anthony Hopkins over Silence of the Lambs

Martha Stewart has confirmed she split up with Anthony Hopkins because she couldn't stop thinking about him as his character in The Silence of the Lambs.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 80-year-old businesswoman participated in a game called Where's the Lie, Martha? where the host asked her to confirm or deny facts about her life.

"I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter," the screen read before the comedian guessed it was a lie.

Stewart confirmed that it was true, adding that she couldn't stop thinking of him as the cannibalistic serial killer and was worried he'd "eat" her.

"I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest," the Martha Stewart Living host explained. "I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there."

Hopkins, 84, portrayed Lecter opposite Jodie Foster as FBI trainee Clarice Starling in the 1991 film and won the Best Actor prize at the Academy Awards the following year.