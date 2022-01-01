Alyssa Milano still contemplating run for Congress

Alyssa Milano is still considering a run for the U.S. Congress.



In recent years, the Charmed actress has been a vocal proponent of voting and women's rights, and has also served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.



Previously, it was announced that Alyssa was developing a TV show called Alyssa Milano for Mayor, and in a new interview with Extra, the star confirmed she has political aspirations.



"Probably not mayor. I did sort of think about running for Congress for the 2024 election and I haven't completely said no to that idea yet," she explained. "I'm not ready to announce anything at this point."



Alyssa went on to note that she is excited about all of her upcoming projects, and has barely had a moment to reflect on her upcoming 50th birthday in December.



"For me, I didn't realise that I was this age until I noticed that my peers were starting to age... I was too busy living, not counting the years," the mother-of-two continued. "I'm really in a good place, I'm comfortable in my skin. I think the industry is in a much better place now that it's ever been and to explore all of that in my fifties and sixties and beyond is exciting."