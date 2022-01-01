Rebecca Hall needs to push herself

Rebecca Hall "doesn't particularly enjoy" acting if she's not constantly busy.

The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the lead role in new thriller 'Resurrection' because the project seemed to offer an "insurmountable" challenge and she admitted the "crazy person" inside of her couldn't resist being pushed to her limits.

She told Deadline: "You know I think I have a slightly self-flagellating instinct when it comes to acting.

“I don’t particular enjoy it unless there’s a lot to do.

“This was one of those scripts where there just was an enormous journey to go on, and the mountain seemed almost insurmountable. That was a challenge the crazy person in me couldn’t resist.”

Meanwhile, writer-and-director Andrew Semans admitted it was a "no-brainer" to approach Rebecca to play single mother Margaret - whose life is ripped open by a blast from the past - in the film.

He said: “It was a no-brainer going to Rebecca since I was such a huge fan, such an admirer of her work."

The actress' comments echo remarks she's previously made about being a "sucker" for wanting to "run a marathon" in her movies.

Reflecting on her psychological horror 'The Night House', she said: "It was exhausting. It's insane. It was really physically incredibly demanding. And that's before you even get to the bit where I'm acting with an invisible nothing.

"It was very demanding. I like that. I'm a sucker for wanting to run a marathon when I do acting. I do think it was nice, but definitely challenging, and the bits with the invisible whatever were sort of unparalleled ridiculousness in my acting career."

Meanwhile, Rebecca previously confessed that she always dreamed of starring in an "extreme comedy".

She explained: "I'm a big believer in trying to do a lot of different genres and different types of things as an actor.

"I think it makes you stronger as an actor. I have really, for a long time, wanted to do some quite extreme comedy, not just more like drama-comedy."