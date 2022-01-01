Garrett Hedlund arrested for public intoxication - report

Garrett Hedlund was reportedly arrested for public intoxication over the weekend.

According to editors at TMZ, the Mudbound actor was arrested by police officers in Franklin County, Tennessee on Saturday night, with his bond set at $2,100 (£1,550).

It is not yet known if Hedlund has posted bond or been released.

Representatives for the 37-year-old have not yet commented on the report.

The news comes days after it was reported that Hedlund and longtime girlfriend Emma Roberts had split. The former couple, who started dating in 2019, welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Hedlund is also facing a lawsuit in relation to a driving under the influence (DUI) charge relating to a January 2020 car accident.

In new legal documents obtained by editors at People, the mother and daughter who were "severely" injured in the crash, have alleged Hedlund was negligent in his actions and are now seeking damages and a jury trial.