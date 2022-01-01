JoJo Siwa celebrates one-year anniversary of coming out as gay

JoJo Siwa has shared her thoughts on coming out one year after revealing she is gay.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old entertainer took to social media to celebrate the anniversary, admitting that the decision was "scary".

"In the last 365 days, I've felt more love than ever," she captioned a series of photos from the past year, including her initial post where she wore a "best gay cousin ever" T-shirt. "A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay.

"I get asked a lot, 'Was coming out scary for you?'... and the answer is, 'Yes of course!' Anything that's different about you is scary, however... it's what makes me... me," she continued. "So I had no fear with sharing it with the world."

JoJo went on to note that she is often questioned whether she should be worried about sharing her sexuality with her younger "demographic".

"Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share," she stated.

Elsewhere, the Dance Moms alum encouraged fans to never forget that they are "absolutely perfect" no matter "who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE".

"Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all," she concluded.