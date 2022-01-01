Bella Hadid quit alcohol after feeling she couldn't 'control' herself at parties

Bella Hadid quit drinking alcohol because it caused her to suffer "horrible anxiety".

During an interview with InStyle, the 25-year-old spoke about her partnership with the non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics, which she first taste-tested in 2019.

Hadid described trying the beverage at a "low point" where she was under stress due to her busy work schedule.

"I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself," she admitted.

The model explained that she gave up drinking entirely six months ago, and doesn't miss the habit as her anxiety has decreased.

"I don't feel the need (to drink alcohol) because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she continued. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"