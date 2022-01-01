Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson 'essentially raped' her on music video set

Evan Rachel Wood has claimed Marilyn Manson "essentially raped" her on the set of his 2007 music video Heart-Shaped Glasses.



Last February, the Westworld actress claimed on Instagram that the musician had been emotionally, physically, and sexually abusive during their relationship, which lasted from 2007 until 2010. Manson, real name Brian Warner, denied the allegations.



In the first half of her two-part documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood accuses Manson of "essentially" raping her while they were filming a sex scene for the promo of Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand).



According to The Guardian, she claimed Manson, her boyfriend at the time, "started penetrating me for real" once the cameras were rolling and added, "I had never agreed to that."



The 34-year-old alleged she was given absinthe on the set of the video and was not conscious enough to object to the rocker's alleged actions. She stated she "did not feel safe" or looked after on the set and claimed the crew "was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do".



Wood alleged that she didn't know how to say no as she "had been conditioned and trained to never talk back - to just soldier through" and added that the alleged incident made her feel "disgusting and like I had done something shameful".



"I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences. That's when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera," she alleged in the documentary.



The Thirteen actress went on to claim that Manson instructed her to tell journalists they had "great, romantic time" making the video and she went along with it.



"I was scared to do anything that would upset Brian in any way. The video was just the beginning of the violence that would keep escalating over the course of the relationship," she claimed.



Manson, 53, has yet to respond to the allegations made in the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.



Shortly after Wood named Manson on Instagram last year, four other women, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, came forward with allegations and filed civil suits against the musician. The cases are still ongoing and he has not been charged with any crime relating to sexual or domestic violence. He denied the claims at the time, insisting his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual".



Phoenix Rising, directed by Amy Berg, follows Wood as she campaigns for the creation of the Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations for incidents of domestic violence. It will air on HBO in the U.S. in March.