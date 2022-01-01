NEWS Final Girls Berlin Film Festival 2022 Newsdesk Share with :





The Final Girls Berlin Film Festival Announces Programme for February 2022 Edition.



The Final Girls Berlin Film Festival (FGBFF) is thrilled to convene once again, in the flesh, in Berlin for their 7th edition, running February 3 - 6th, 2022.



The festival is Berlin’s premier showcase of horror films made by women and non-binary filmmakers.



The festival will return to City Kino Wedding with a full programme of seven feature films, eight short film blocks, talks and workshops by international horror specialists, and a retro screening.



In addition to the live line-up, FGBFF will offer most of their short film programmes online for worldwide on-demand access during the festival. The feature films will only be screening in-person in Berlin.



For more information about the festival programme and tickets, please visit: finalgirlsberlin.com

