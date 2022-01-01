Peter Dinklage criticises 'backwards' Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake

Peter Dinklage has blasted Disney executives over their decision to remake Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.



In a recent interview with Marc Maron for his podcast, WTF with Marc Maron, the 52-year-old actor spoke about limits in comedy and brought up his confusion over Disney's upcoming live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White.



"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," he said. "Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."



The original animated musical film was released in 1937 and is based on the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.



Dinklage argued the choice is "progressive in one way," but producers are still "making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together."



"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough," he joked.



The Cyrano star insisted his opinion meant no disrespect to Zegler or "to the people who thought they were doing the right thing".



"If you tell the story of Snow White with its most f**ked up cool, progressive spin on it, then let's do it," he added.