Queen Latifah breaks silence over co-star Chris Noth's dismissal from The Equalizer

Queen Latifah has broken her silence about her The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth being fired from the show amid allegations of sexual assault.

Shortly after two women came forward with sexual assault claims against the Sex and the City star in December, CBS officials announced he had been dropped from the TV show, which is currently in its second season.

Addressing his dismissal for the first time on People (The TV Show!), Latifah admitted that it's a "delicate situation" and she wants "the right things to be done".

"It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect," she said. "That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with.

"Chris' character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"

The Chicago actress, who plays former CIA operative Robyn McCall on the show, added that the team is still trying to figure out "how we're going to deal with" writing off Noth's character, former CIA director William Bishop.

Noth denied the sexual assault allegations in a statement in December, calling them "categorically false". He added, "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross... I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Two further women have come forward with allegations about Noth following the initial story by The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his dismissal from The Equalizer, the 67-year-old's cameo in the upcoming finale of the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That... has reportedly been scrapped.