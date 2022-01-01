Salma Hayek put catnip in her boots to attract cats while filming House of Gucci scene

Salma Hayek put catnip in her boots to attract cats while shooting a scene for House of Gucci.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Lady Gaga recalled how she floated the idea of a sex scene between her character Patrizia Reggiani and Pina, as played by Hayek, to director Ridley Scott.



"I said, 'O.K. so I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he's dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you,' and she's like, 'WHAT!'" the star smiled, adding that Hayek had the idea of getting cats to follow her around. "(Hayek's) walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all her cats were following her, and Salma - in order to get the cats to follow her - she put a bunch of catnip in her boots and the cats are following her. Then we're surrounded by cats and we start making out - and I made out with Salma Hayek!"



The scene was ultimately cut from the film, but Gaga was happy with it nonetheless.



"I'm like that really, you know, annoying kid in school that's like bragging that they made out with the popular girl, but has no proof," she laughed.



House of Gucci, also starring Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino, is now in cinemas.