Paris Hilton reveals becoming a mother is her 'top priority'

Paris Hilton has described becoming a mother as her "top priority" for 2022.

During an interview for E! News' Daily Pop segment, the 40-year-old businesswoman revealed that she "cannot wait" to have two or three children.

"I would want twins first. I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school," the Paris in Love star shared, adding that she'd want to have a boy first.

Hilton married Carter Reum last November, with the three-day-long ceremony documented as part of a reality TV series.

Following the lavish nuptials, the newlyweds travelled overseas for a relaxing honeymoon.

"I couldn't be happier, he is just everything to me," the socialite told the outlet, sharing that their celebration at her grandfather's former estate was a "fairy tale wedding dream come true".